Next Man Utd manager: Reporter provides update on five names linked with the job

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Manchester United managerial situation as a host of big names are linked with possibly replacing the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been in some pretty dire form of late, losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool and 2-0 at home to Manchester City as they are shown up as being as far away from their major rivals as ever.

However, it looks like Solskjaer could still be pretty safe due to the various issues with the names United could look to hire to replace him.

See the video below as Romano explains that although there is interest in Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, it could be tricky hiring them at the moment due to them being contracted by other clubs…

Romano also suggests that, despite Ralf Rangnick being interested in the Man Utd job, he is not currently seen as a priority for the Premier League giants.

Zinedine Zidane is another name mentioned, but Romano says the former Real Madrid boss is in no hurry to get back into management.

Any one of these names would surely be an upgrade on Solskjaer, so United fans will hope their board can get it together and do whatever it takes to hire someone new as soon as possible.

