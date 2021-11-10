Palmeiras club chief sidesteps question regarding their interest in Man United ace

Palmeiras is ready to spend some money on their squad come January. The Brazilian club is on the verge of winning a second consecutive Copa Libertadores, and they want to make sure this run of success continues.

The South American giant has its eyes on Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who could be looking to move on as The Red Devils have a crowded forward group and might want consistent playing time with the FIFA World Cup around the corner.

As a result, Cavani could be tempted to leave Manchester United this January window or wait until his contract expires in June. In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Paulo Buosi, vice president of Palmeiras, stated the expectations to improve the squad further but says their focus is on the remaining games in the season and Copa Libertadores final.

“Our focus is 100% on the championships we are playing. This is our day-to-day. That’s what we deal with at Palmeiras. What I can say is that our focus is on the game on the 27th (Libertadores final). This is our job,” Buosi said.

“The arrival of Leila [Pereira] brings great expectations. We are sure that Palmeiras will remain victorious. This is one of our campaign mottos. All this work will be done starting in December, in the transition. For now, everything we do, our energy, is in the two championships.”

Along with Cavani, Palmeiras eyes to bring in Toronto FC forward Yeferson Soteldo, who has experience playing in Brazil following his time with Santos FC before heading to MLS for this season.