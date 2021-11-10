Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may reportedly have played his last game for the club.

The France international is currently facing a lengthy spell out injured after picking up a knock during a training session with his national team, and he’s also rejected offers of a new contract at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, this could now lead Man Utd to consider cashing in on Pogba in January, instead of risking losing him for free at the end of the season.

Since Pogba is not expected to be fit to play again by January, this could mean United fans have now seen the last of Pogba as their player.

The 28-year-old has not had the happiest spell back with the Red Devils since his 2016 transfer from Juventus, and some supporters will perhaps be relieved that he’s now moving on.

While Pogba is undoubtedly a world class talent when he’s on his game, he’s been too inconsistent in his time in the Premier League and has never quite looked at home with United’s style of play.