In news that is scarcely believable, Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s star, Aminata Diallo, has been arrested after it was alleged she ordered an assault on team-mate, Kheira Hamraoui.

Hamraoui had only joined the club in July after enjoying the most successful season of her career to date with Barcelona, winning the league, cup and Champions League.

Diallo had clearly taken umbrage at her arrival, it seems because Hamraoui had taken her place in the team.

However, she allowed her rage and jealousy to get the better of her by scandalously ordering a hit on her colleague.

MORE: Robbie Fowler’s anger

According to L’Equipe cited by The Sun, Diallo was driving a car back from a PSG event, with Hamraoui as a passenger.

The car was then set upon by thugs and the latter was assaulted by the men who were wielding an iron bar.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle to rival Manchester United for Kieran Trippier as Eddie Howe gets down to business Video: Neil Warnock finally hints at an end to his football management career Legendary former BBC and ITV Sport commentator Gerald Sinstadt dies aged 91

It seems to have been a deliberate attempt to stop her from playing, and, astonishingly, Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning, accused of masterminding the attempt in order to regain her own place in the team.

If found guilty, she will clearly lose her contract at the French giants and could also be subject to a prison term.