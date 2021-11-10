Report: Barcelona has a meeting with Dani Alves over a possible return

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Since terminating his contract with São Paulo in September, Daniel Alves is approaching a possible return to FC Barcelona. 

According to UOL Esporte (via ESPN Brazil), Alves has a meeting scheduled with the top management of Barcelona to discuss a possible return.

The 38-year-old is considering returning to Barça in the January window. Since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves has negotiated with Fluminense, but the conversations didn’t lead to a contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona star reprimanded in dressing room by angry team-mate amid Newcastle transfer rumours
Arsenal star speaks out on being rejected by Chelsea and snubbing Tottenham transfer
Newcastle United ready to pounce for Juventus star as he’s cleared for transfer

Alves has a good relationship with the new manager Xavier Hernández since both players played together in Barcelona. The right-back has shown that he can still play as Alves was part of the Brazil squad that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nonetheless, at 38, it’s hard envisioning Barcelona bringing back Alves in a playing capacity. Perhaps as a backup to Sergiño Dest and help mentor the 21-year-old, but playing a significant number of matches would be an odd decision.

More Stories Dani Alves Sao Paulo

8 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. I agree on his age but Barcelona need Dani Alves,he s one of best in his position the most decorate player in the whole world,what are we not saying please I will love to Dani at Barcelona once more🙏🙏👍👍🙏👍💪

    Reply

  3. Coming back as a backup for sergino dest will help dest to improve more especially in terms of crossing the ball to the opposition area

    Reply

  8. Dani is aiming to rebuild Barca even since d begining of d season if call up,nd with xAVI taken over d management,both will contributes alots nd restore d priveous glory.
    Dest have many things to learn nd gain from Dani

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.