Report: Barcelona has a meeting with Dani Alves over a possible return

Since terminating his contract with São Paulo in September, Daniel Alves is approaching a possible return to FC Barcelona.
According to UOL Esporte (via ESPN Brazil), Alves has a meeting scheduled with the top management of Barcelona to discuss a possible return.
The 38-year-old is considering returning to Barça in the January window. Since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves has negotiated with Fluminense, but the conversations didn’t lead to a contract.
Alves has a good relationship with the new manager Xavier Hernández since both players played together in Barcelona. The right-back has shown that he can still play as Alves was part of the Brazil squad that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Nonetheless, at 38, it’s hard envisioning Barcelona bringing back Alves in a playing capacity. Perhaps as a backup to Sergiño Dest and help mentor the 21-year-old, but playing a significant number of matches would be an odd decision.
Let Him Come In For Mentorship as An Assistant Right Back because He’s A Good Player.
I agree on his age but Barcelona need Dani Alves,he s one of best in his position the most decorate player in the whole world,what are we not saying please I will love to Dani at Barcelona once more🙏🙏👍👍🙏👍💪
Coming back as a backup for sergino dest will help dest to improve more especially in terms of crossing the ball to the opposition area
it’s not about age, it’s about competition. let him come and we will see if Dest will be able to bench him.
It is good news for barcalona and fans for dani alves return we hove
I love that he should come
we need him pls
Dani is aiming to rebuild Barca even since d begining of d season if call up,nd with xAVI taken over d management,both will contributes alots nd restore d priveous glory.
Dest have many things to learn nd gain from Dani