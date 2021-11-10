Report: Barcelona has a meeting with Dani Alves over a possible return

Since terminating his contract with São Paulo in September, Daniel Alves is approaching a possible return to FC Barcelona.

According to UOL Esporte (via ESPN Brazil), Alves has a meeting scheduled with the top management of Barcelona to discuss a possible return.

The 38-year-old is considering returning to Barça in the January window. Since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves has negotiated with Fluminense, but the conversations didn’t lead to a contract.

Alves has a good relationship with the new manager Xavier Hernández since both players played together in Barcelona. The right-back has shown that he can still play as Alves was part of the Brazil squad that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nonetheless, at 38, it’s hard envisioning Barcelona bringing back Alves in a playing capacity. Perhaps as a backup to Sergiño Dest and help mentor the 21-year-old, but playing a significant number of matches would be an odd decision.