Cristiano Ronaldo ready to quit Man Utd if they miss out on Champions League qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to quit Manchester United after just one season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Portugal international would be “unwilling” to play in the Europa League with the Red Devils, and Paris Saint-Germain seem to be on alert to make contact with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Things certainly haven’t gone to plan for Ronaldo since he returned to United for a second spell this summer, with the 36-year-old supposedly left shocked by how much standards have fallen at the club, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Given how ambitious Ronaldo tends to be, with the former Real Madrid man winning the biggest trophies almost everywhere he goes, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he did fancy a speedy exit from the mess that’s unfolding at Old Trafford.

This is clearly not the same United that Ronaldo left back in 2009, with the club going through a host of different and poorly-chosen managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

A player of Ronaldo’s calibre will no doubt feel he could be doing much better than playing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dysfunctional side, and someone like PSG would give him the chance of winning a few more major trophies before his top level career is done.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract when he joined MUFC this summer, as per BBC Sport, but it will be interesting to see if they can now persuade him to stay longer than just one season.