Although the Premier League season is less than a dozen games old, pundits already appear to be queueing up to suggest who might finish in the Champions League positions.

It would be a huge surprise if the top three weren’t made up of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, though in what order will depend on their results between now and the end of the campaign.

That would leave fourth position up for grabs, and despite the relative merits of a number of sides, Scott Minto has already hung his hat on West Ham claiming fourth spot.