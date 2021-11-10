Video: ‘Did a fantastic job’ – Scott Minto says Aston Villa board had to give Dean Smith more time

As Steven Gerrard prepares to take over at Aston Villa, his predecessor, Dean Smith, is still gaining plaudits from those within the game.

Scott Minto isn’t the first to weigh in on the subject of Smith’s sacking by the Midlands-based club, and he’s unlikely to be the last either.

MORE: Robbie Fowler’s anger

Speaking with talkSPORT, Minto suggested that Smith was actually doing a great job and had effectively been sacked on the strength of five bad results.

The former player turned pundit also went on to say that Smith needed to be given time, and that’s something Gerrard will need too, if he’s confirmed in the position shortly.