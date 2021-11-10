West Ham’s charge towards the top of the table has been led by their young captain fantastic, Declan Rice.

The midfielder has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League, and it’s no wonder that former Hammer, Trevor Sinclair, has urged him against considering signing for Manchester United.

MORE: Robbie Fowler’s anger

If Rice were going to move, which Sinclair believes is no longer a foregone conclusion, he’s suggested that the player goes to Manchester City instead, because the Red Devils are no longer a club that are guaranteed to win things.