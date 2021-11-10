We’ve had a look at the top performers in the Premier League so far this season and put them together in a superb-looking XI.

Thanks to the data from WhoScored, we managed to put together a working 4-3-3 formation using the top ten performing outfield players of the season so far, while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy was the highest-placed goalkeeper.

It’s not too surprising to see Chelsea generally dominating this XI, with Thomas Tuchel’s side currently sitting top of the Premier League after a brilliant start.

As well as Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic, there’s also a place for youngster Conor Gallagher, who has looked hugely impressive out on loan at Crystal Palace…

It seems a bit harsh that there are only two Liverpool players in the team, but there was at least room for Mohamed Salah after his dazzling form, as well as for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he continues to go from strength to strength at right-back.

Credit to West Ham as well, who are up in third place in the table thanks to the great form of key duo Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen, who have also been among the highest-rated statistical performers this season.

Finally, Leeds United winger Raphinha also gets in after continuing to showcase his silky skills at Elland Road after first catching the eye last season.