The news that all Aston Villa fans will want to hear seems to be getting closer to being announced.

A video showing Steven Gerrard reportedly getting off of a train in London, apparently for talks with Villa representatives, has been circulating on social media.

MORE: Robbie Fowler’s anger

The current Rangers manager is likely to jump at the chance of managing such a storied club for his first foray into Premier League management.

Villa would also be the perfect springboard for the former Liverpool man to take over at Anfield as and when Jurgen Klopp decides to move on.