It isn’t yet official, though it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Steven Gerrard will soon be unveiled as the new manager of Premier League strugglers, Aston Villa.

The current Rangers boss has been an incredible success north of the border, and has restored the Glasgow giants to their former glory during an incredible season and a half.

Is he the right man for the job at the Midlands-based outfit though?

Frankly, he’s shown beyond doubt that he has what it takes to manage at the top level, and playing a style of football that the Villa faithful will enjoy.

Under Dean Smith, until recently Villa weren’t a bad side as such. However, the football became predictable and the five defeats in a row were as a direct result of a team losing its direction.

Gerrard will command instant respect and will want to see an attacking style reintroduced, and with players being brave in possession.

His time in Scotland has been characterised by a solid defence, hard-working midfield and strikers who take their chances.

Though a change of playing personnel could be expected in January – don’t bet against some current Rangers stars moving south if Gerrard is confirmed – there is enough talent already in the Villa squad to avoid a root and branch clear out.

Fast counter-attacking football with a physical edge is the way forward for Villa, and Gerrard is the man to provide it.