“All but done” – Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa to be official in next 24-48 hours

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to take over as manager of Aston Villa imminently.

The former Liverpool captain has done impressive work during his stint at Ibrox, which has been his first job since moving into management after the end of his playing career.

See below as the reliable Ashley Preece claims this deal is now all but done, with Villa moving quickly to appoint Gerrard as their replacement for Dean Smith, who recently left the club following their poor recent form…

Gerrard looks a promising coach and it will be intriguing to see what he can do in the Premier League, with what is bound to be a very different challenge at Villa Park to the one he faced at Rangers.

The 41-year-old will have some decent players to work with at Villa, but his Rangers side were quite a long way better than anyone else in the Scottish Premiership, so it will surely be a very different experience.

