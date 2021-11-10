Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gets a gift from Francis Bourgeois in hilarious viral video

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was in great form after being the subject of the latest viral video from TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeoise.

The former Gunners striker bumped into Francis on a train and the pair had a little chat, with Francis giving him a whistle as a present.

Henry then joked that some of the referees in the Premier League could do with this whistle as they’re not always blowing theirs properly, followed by his trademark wobbling lips laugh…

This really is a great watch, and it looks like Henry enjoyed his present!

More Stories Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.