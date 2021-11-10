Things are just getting better and better for West Ham United.

So long London’s sleeping giant, these past 18 months the east Londoners have certainly awoken from their slumber.

Under David Moyes, the Hammers are going from strength to strength on the pitch, with a Premier League win over Liverpool and a Carabao Cup victory against Manchester City showing that they’re no pushovers this season.

In fact, if they’re able to stay relatively injury free, there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t be in the hunt for titles come the end of the season.

With their last meaningful trophy – the FA Cup – coming in 1980, success is long overdue.

News, released via a statement on the official West Ham website, that Czech billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky, has completed the deal to own 27 percent of the club, means that things are looking just as healthy off the pitch.

It’s believed his investment is just the first stage in a plan to eventually complete a full takeover of the club, per the Daily Star.

If the Hammers are wanting to take things to the next level and potentially become London’s biggest club, they’re certainly going the right way about it.