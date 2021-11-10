It’s not often that something has to be explained to talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, but you could sense the merriment when Laura Woods had to put him in the picture regarding West Ham fans.

Woodsy, as she’s affectionately known, took Jordan to task over his anger concerning fans of the east London outfit suggesting that their club was massive.

She had to explain that, in fact, the supporters were just being ironic and having a laugh, in much the same way as England supporters always sing ‘it’s coming home’ without actually believing that it is.