Arsenal forward URGED to seal transfer away from the club as it’s become “too easy for him”

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been advised to leave the club to get more first-team football.

The 20-year-old has long been a highly rated talent at the Emirates Stadium, and a host of big clubs such as Liverpool and others around Europe were interested in him before he signed a new contract earlier this year.

Still, Balogun hasn’t had much joy in terms of breaking into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI on a regular basis, and England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley now thinks he needs to move on for more of a challenge.

Carsley believes Balogun playing at Under-23 level with Arsenal is too easy for him.

“He’s probably missed out on that little bit of senior football. You need testing,” said Carsley.

“Watching him in the Under-23s for Arsenal, it’s probably a little bit too easy for him and he’s passed that level.

“I imagine he wants to play for Arsenal and pushing for a position but it’s such a big club with a lot of competition.”

Balogun has also been linked with moves to go out on loan, so it’s probably for the best if that is what happens with the youngster once the transfer window re-opens in January.