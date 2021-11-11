Brazil shifts from qualification to preparation mode ahead of World Cup

The Brazil national team is heading to the FIFA World Cup next year as they’re all but qualified in the CONMEBOL region. The Seleção has 31 points, and it’s only a matter of time before they clinch their spot.

Although it’s not official yet, Brazil will be heading to Qatar, and as a result, manager Tite stated during his press conference that it’s time for them to shift their mindset from qualifying to preparing.

“I’ll tell you; for me, we are qualified for the World Cup. Unlike this past stage, now it goes to a stage of preparation for the World Cup,” Tite said.

Next year marks 20 years since the last time Brazil won a World Cup, and two decades without lifting the most prestigious trophy in football is too much time for a footballing nation like Brazil.

The South American country hopes to schedule friendlies next summer against European sides to further prepare for the World Cup.

In South America, Brazil has shown during the qualifying rounds and Copa America that there’s a gap between them and the rest of the countries aside from Argentina, so they hope they can prepare against nations outside of CONMEBOL.