Loads of Chelsea fans are happy to see that their former player and manager Frank Lampard could be closing in on the Norwich City job.

The ex-Blue has been out of management since being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge back in January, but it seems it hasn’t taken him long to find work in the Premier League again.

The Daily Mail claim talks have taken place over hiring Lampard, with the Canaries seemingly closing in on a final decision to appoint the 43-year-old to replace Daniel Farke following his recent sacking.

Chelsea fans are pleased that Lampard could be heading to Carrow Road as they’re convinced it’ll be the start of a turnaround for young midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The highly-rated Scotland international is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich, but hasn’t played much so far this season.

Lampard gave Gilmour plenty of opportunities in his Chelsea first-team when he was in charge, however, and it seems these Blues supporters are excited about what his move to Norwich should mean for their wonderkid’s development…

Lampard to norwich will benefit gilmour — Medoleejr (@medoleejr) November 11, 2021

Frank Lampard is back in the Prem as he will become the new Norwich City manager. Billy Gilmour to play every game and show us his talent can’t wait — J? (@JammieCFC) November 11, 2021

Lampard to Norwich. Good for Gilmour — Bluegeezer (@timkilosi) November 11, 2021

Gilmour getting minutes but Lampard might add relegation to his CV. https://t.co/jidRzDP46f pic.twitter.com/ZcNgikOcdf — chelseayoli?? (@chillybszn) November 11, 2021

Lampard to Norwich is good for the only thing I care about with them Billy Gilmour getting games — Duncan (@ketaminedrams) November 11, 2021

Lampard taking over at Norwich City. Billy Gilmour is about to save their Premier League status pic.twitter.com/i6OHHGBM2j — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) November 11, 2021

Lampard has come to reclaim his diamond in the rough.. Billy Gilmour. Watch Billiesta elevate to the next level of greatness and keep Norwich in the Prem. — JohnnyBoyBlue ? ? (@MineralsFC) November 11, 2021