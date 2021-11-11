“Can’t wait” – These Chelsea fans are saying the same thing about Lampard taking the Norwich job

Loads of Chelsea fans are happy to see that their former player and manager Frank Lampard could be closing in on the Norwich City job.

The ex-Blue has been out of management since being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge back in January, but it seems it hasn’t taken him long to find work in the Premier League again.

The Daily Mail claim talks have taken place over hiring Lampard, with the Canaries seemingly closing in on a final decision to appoint the 43-year-old to replace Daniel Farke following his recent sacking.

Chelsea fans are pleased that Lampard could be heading to Carrow Road as they’re convinced it’ll be the start of a turnaround for young midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour is on loan at Norwich from Chelsea
The highly-rated Scotland international is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich, but hasn’t played much so far this season.

Lampard gave Gilmour plenty of opportunities in his Chelsea first-team when he was in charge, however, and it seems these Blues supporters are excited about what his move to Norwich should mean for their wonderkid’s development…

