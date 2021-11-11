Chelsea set to lose key backroom staff member

Having recently sacked former manager Daniel Farke, Premier League strugglers Norwich City are reportedly set to appoint ex-Derby County and Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.

That’s according to a recent claim from TalkSPORT, who have suggested the former England international is on the verge of being confirmed as the Canaries’ new manager.

????????: Norwich are set to appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager. – talkSPORT understands ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/NVayGTF0Ep — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 11, 2021

Taking over from Farke at Norwich City will likely be seen as a good career move for Lampard, who will undoubtedly be looking to prove his critics wrong following an underwhelming first stint with Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, should Lampard get the Norwich City job, the implications his appointment could have will reportedly stretch further than just Carrow Road.

According to a recent report from journalist Simon Phillips, Lampard’s impending appointment could see Chelsea’s assistant coach, Joe Edwards, follow suit.

Lampard and Edwards have worked together before and are also good friends.

Although it has been noted that there are some final details to agree on, once Lampard is unveiled, Edwards is expected to become a member of his backroom coaching staff.

Since the restructuring of the Blues’ staff, following the appointment of manager Thomas Tuchel last season, the Blues have been incredible.

Not only did they beat Manchester City to the Champions League last season, but they also look like one of the favourites to be crowned Premier League winners, this time around.

Although many fans only see the playing squad and the side’s manager as the faces of a club, there is no denying that a solid foundation is built upon having competent members in roles throughout.

Clearly, up until now, Chelsea has their staff roles nailed down, therefore, losing someone as significant as Edwards would only worsen their position.

It will definitely be interesting to see who, if anybody, the Blues replace Edwards with, should he team back up with Lampard at Carrow Road.