Boost for Chelsea as they’re given chance to benefit from Barcelona’s poor transfer strategy

Chelsea could reportedly be given a big boost as it looks like Barcelona would be willing to take flop signing Timo Werner off their hands, according to latest reports.

The Blues brought in Werner from RB Leipzig last season, but he’s really struggled to get going in the Premier League despite looking like such a huge talent in his time in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea would surely now do well to offload the Germany international, and Barcelona are being linked as surprise suitors for him by Marca.

The report states that the Catalan giants are looking at a number of possible signings up front for January, and it looks like their poor recent transfer policy is continuing even under their new president Joan Laporta.

Barca have made a host of poor signings for a number of years now, with big-name flops like Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele among their most expensive failures, while they’ve also made questionable decisions on players like Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong, who just aren’t good enough for a club of that size.

It seems they’re not learning any lessons, and Chelsea will hope they can make up for their own error in signing Werner by now offloading him to Barcelona.