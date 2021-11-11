Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has spoken out on his contract situation as he provides an update on his Stamford Bridge future.

The Denmark international hasn’t always been first choice for Chelsea for much of his time at the club, but he’s improved a lot under Thomas Tuchel and the Blues boss would surely want to keep him.

Still, Christensen is nearing the end of his contract and it’s not yet clear if much progress has been made on persuading him to commit his future.

The player himself sounded relaxed about the situation, however, with the suggestion being that there could be positive news soon, though he gave little away in terms of details.