“They love this player” – Liverpool big fans of La Liga star as reporter hints at possible transfer targets

Liverpool are reportedly big fans of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the Reds’ possible transfer plans this January.

The Italian journalist, speaking on his podcast, named Danjuma as someone rated very highly by Liverpool, though he wasn’t totally sure that the Merseyside giants would be able to strike a deal to sign him in the middle of the season.

Danjuma has shone in La Liga and previously also caught the eye in a spell in the Championship with Bournemouth, and it isn’t too surprising that he has been identified as someone who could be a good fit for Liverpool.

The Reds face losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations, so that might be a good time to bring in more attacking options.

Romano certainly thinks Liverpool are big admirers of the Netherlands international, but he suggested Villarreal could make a deal difficult to achieve this January.

“In January they have a problem, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will go to the African Cup, this is why they are looking for wingers I am told, more the midfielders it’s more wingers, but let’s see if they can find the right player. They always work like this, no panic buys, but if they have a good opportunity, yes,” Romano said.

“Danjuma from Villarreal is doing fantastic, they love this player, they appreciate this player at Liverpool, but Villarreal don’t have any intention to open negotiations for him in January, but that’s just to mention the kind of player they like.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a similar player in the form of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, as per a recent report from Fichajes.

This is precisely the kind of player former LFC man Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside his old club could do with bringing in.

“In my opinion another winger that carries a goal threat will help a lot with all the competitions Liverpool find themselves in,” Thomas told us earlier this month.