Adama Traore has started seven Premier League games so far this season but has found himself dropped to Bruno Lage’s bench for the last two games.

Struggling to force his way back into his manager’s first-team plans, Traore’s long-term future has once again become the subject of much speculation.

Traore’s contract at Molineux is due to expire in 18-months time and with no signs of renewal, the next couple of transfer windows could see a club try and tempt the winger away from the Midlands.

One person who feels Traore is worthy of a place in one of the league’s best teams is ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who, while speaking with Football Insider, suggested Jurgen Klopp should take advantage of the winger’s situation.

“If a player is not playing with a year and a half left on his contract,” Robinson said. “That is nothing to do with his contract situation. If it was up at the end of the season, I could understand it. He is just not being selected.

“Traore is a player who I really like. He can have a huge impact on games. I think he’s the most improved player over the past few seasons.

“His pace is incredible. He can change defence into attack so quickly. He gives teams another dimension.