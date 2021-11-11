Exclusive: Newcastle United hoping to reinforce two key positions in January

Following their mega-money takeover last month, Newcastle United are now set for a major overhaul.

Having recently relieved former manager Steve Bruce of his duties, the Magpies have settled on ex-Bournemouth boss, Eddie Howe. The club confirmed the talented young Englishman as their new gaffer earlier this week.

Now with a new manager in place, the Northerners, who desperately need reinforcements, will look ahead to the January transfer window.

Currently sitting inside the Premier League’s drop-zone, the possibility of the world’s richest club ending up in the Championship is slowly becoming a reality.

Determined to remain in England’s top-flight, CaughtOffside understands that the two priority areas for the Magpies, heading into the winter window, will be the centre-back and central midfielder positions.

A close source, involved in recruitment plans, has revealed to us that the Magpies are hoping to sign two centre-backs, as well as a new midfielder.

The club has several targets on its wish list but no final targets have yet to be agreed upon.

Senior members at the club would like to pursue Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek as they consider him an achievable, yet high profile player, while others inside the club have also suggested Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Of course, it goes without saying though, if the club is to land any targets, they’ll need to improve their results over the course of the next six weeks.

Should results continue in the same fashion under Howe, the Magpies will have a tough time convincing any top-flight player to make the switch to a club potentially staring at relegation.