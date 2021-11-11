Liverpool keen on another transfer raid on academy that keeps producing England wonderkids

Liverpool are reportedly ready to consider a transfer swoop for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho with the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The Reds are one of the names to have been approached by Mendes over a move for Carvalho, and are thought to be more interested than the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

Part of this is because Liverpool have successfully raided Fulham in the past for another exciting academy graduate in the form of Harvey Elliott.

Fulham clearly keep on churning out some fine English youngsters, and Liverpool could do well to take advantage once again with a move for Carvalho.

The 19-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and would surely develop well under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Even if Carvalho is a player for the future, he could also have an immediate impact at Anfield, with Klopp in need of more depth up front.

Sadio Mane has been a little more inconsistent in the last year or so and isn’t getting any younger, and former LFC midfielder Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside that he felt that area of the pitch is somewhere the club would do well to strengthen in this winter.

“In my opinion another winger that carries a goal threat will help a lot with all the competitions Liverpool find themselves in,” Thomas told us earlier this month.