Jose Mourinho targeting reunion with Man United outcast

Jose Mourinho is reportedly hopeful of a reunion with Manchester United attacking full-back Diogo Dalot.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Portuguese defender is wanted by the man who first signed him at Manchester United.

Although Dalot was originally tipped to become one of Europe’s most exciting talents, his time at Old Trafford has been underwhelming, especially since Mourinho was relieved of his duties back in 2018.

Having featured just 35 times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dalot’s career has stagnated as his Norwegian boss continues to prefer Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A move to Italy could provide Dalot with the opportunity he needs to reignite his career – especially working under a manager who clearly rates him highly.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle United hoping to reinforce two key positions in January

Speaking about the full-back when he was first signed to Manchester United, Mourinho told the Red Devils’ in-house media just how much of a star in the making Dalot was.

“Everybody knows that he has fantastic potential,” Mourinho said three years ago. “I don’t want to compare, especially not the number of titles. But he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team. Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than 10 years as United’s right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he’s 19 years old.

“He has all the attributes that a full-back needs. Physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe. And we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Currently valued at just £9m (Transfermarkt) and with 18-months left on his deal with Manchester United, Dalot would not only prove to be a low-risk target, but if successful, he could also turn out to be a shrewd piece of business.