Barcelona will still be hurting after losing club legend Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but could work already be underway to lure him back in the near future?

Barca look to be trying to majorly rebuild their struggling side with the appointment of Xavi as manager under new president Joan Laporta, and it could be that a stunning return for Messi might also be in their plans.

That’s the view of former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font, who came second to Laporta in the recent presidential elections.

Discussing the Messi situation, Font said in an interview that he felt it could be possible that the Catalan giants will already be thinking about how to get Messi back to the Nou Camp in 2023.

“His departure deserved to be through the front door,” Font stated on RAC-1.

“From that moment on, the club should be thinking about how Messi could return to Barcelona in 2023.”

It will be interesting to see if this turns out to be anything more concrete, but we’ve seen strong speculation before about Neymar coming back to Barcelona, and that never materialised.

Messi is something else, however, and one can imagine Barcelona will be eager to one day give him a major role at the club once his playing days are over.