Man City set asking price for wantaway attacker amid Barcelona interest

Manchester City and England attacker Raheem Sterling is reportedly struggling to reach an agreement that would see the English wide-man extend his stay at the Etihad.

That’s according to a recent report from Metro, who have claimed that despite ongoing talks, both Sterling and his employers remain some way apart in their contract negotiations.

The contract impasse is now understood to have forced the Citizens into admitting defeat with the club now prepared to bid farewell to the England international.

One club rumoured to be extremely interested in capturing Sterling is La Liga giants, Barcelona.

Although Sterling still has 18-months left on his contract with Manchester City, it has been noted that the Citizens would be prepared to let him leave for around £50m – a similar fee that Bayern Munich paid for former winger Leroy Sane last year.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Sterling has struggled in recent times with the winger’s playing time further restricted following the arrival and British transfer record of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa earlier this year.

Having started in just three Premier League games so far this season, there is no denying that Sterling is way down in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

After being England’s standout performer earlier this summer during a hugely successful European Championships campaign, it’s fair that Sterling would be expecting to play a bigger role for his club side.

With recent reports that the attacker cannot agree to new terms, a move looks to be the best outcome, for both the club and the player.

However, with Barcelona understood to be the most interested club, finalising a future deal may prove difficult, especially if Manchester City are holding out for £50m.

The La Liga side is in a world of debt and this has been well documented. How they could possibly finance such a big move is unknown, but one thing is for sure – if they’re able to drive Manchester City’s valuation down, snapping up Sterling could certainly prove to be decent business.

The player is still just 26-years-old and after winning 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles, his experience and talent speak for themselves.