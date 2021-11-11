Manchester United are reportedly confident of hiring Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager has impressed at the King Power Stadium and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon made the return to managing a top six club.

Man Utd’s current struggles mean they could do well to move quickly for a replacement for Solskjaer, and CaughtOffside understands that is ideally what the Red Devils would like to do.

In a further development to the story, the Daily Star claim that Rodgers has a release clause in his Leicester contract that would allow him to leave to take over at a club currently playing in the Champions League.

A question for Man United fans: Would you take Brendan Rodgers as manager at Man United?

That should give United confidence about being able to get their man, and it means it would make sense for them to move quickly, as they may no longer be a Champions League club by next summer if their current poor form continues.

Responding to the links with Rodgers, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick expected he would get a reaction from this group of players, though he also warned fans not to let their expectations run away with them.

“When a new manager comes into the club there’s usually an immediate reaction,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I think it would be hard to say Rodgers would radically change the style – it’s still the same group of players – but there’d certainly be a reaction.

“There’s obviously players at the club at the moment that aren’t getting the playing time they deserve. A new manager can usually mean a clean slate, no one knows for sure if they’re in the team so there’s a reaction.

“What happens after that … Ole’s been there for three years now and it looked like something was being built but for one reason or another it’s not happened.”