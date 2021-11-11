Manchester United have one key concern that could prevent star sealing Newcastle transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is a reported transfer target for Newcastle ahead of January.

The England international looked like he might be in with a genuine shout of becoming the club’s number one last season, but he never quite took his chance to impress with an unconvincing run in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

David de Gea is now the clear first choice for Man Utd once again, so it perhaps makes sense that Henderson is now considering his future amid interest from Newcastle, according to the Sun.

The Magpies will want to bring in some big names following their recent takeover, and Henderson could make sense as a solid signing to give them a good long-term option as number one.

Dean Henderson to Newcastle United?
Still, the Red Devils are cautious about allowing Henderson to leave in the middle of the season, with the Sun claiming they’d ideally like to have him around as a backup option for a while longer in case De Gea’s form goes downhill again.

It seems United don’t have a huge amount of confidence in their Spanish shot-stopper, which seems a bit harsh as he’s been back to his best this term and has generally been such a great servant to the club.

De Gea may have looked past his best for a little while, but it increasingly seems that may have just been a bit of a blip, so perhaps they could sanction the sale of Henderson with a bit more confidence.

