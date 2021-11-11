Man United midfielder released from international duty following illness

Manchester United’s injury woes continue.

Midfielder Paul Pogba recently injured his thigh while away on international duty with France which has subsequently ruled the playmakers out until at least the New Year, as per Man United.

However, according to recent reports, Pogba has now been joined on the sidelines by Scotland international and club teammate, Scott McTominay.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, who has claimed McTominay has been sent home from international duty ahead of time, following a bout of illness.

Although the Scottish midfielder’s current plight is not expected to keep him out of action anywhere near the same amount of time that Pogba’s injury is, it’s still bad news for both Steve Clarke’s Scotland and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Hopeful of picking up his form, especially with his club side struggling in recent times, McTominay would have been expecting to feature heavily during this latest international break.

However, although the commanding midfielder could return to his country’s squad on the weekend, it appears he definitely won’t be in line to feature for Scotland’s next match against Moldova, which is scheduled to take place on Friday evening.

