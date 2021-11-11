Liverpool are reportedly ready to try offering around £36million to seal the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatia international has been a key player for the Serie A champions for some time now, but is nearing the end of his contract at the San Siro.

This has teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle on alert for Brozovic this January, as clubs hope they may be able to sign him on the cheap as Inter will be keen to avoid losing him on a free.

The Italian giants have had financial issues in recent times, losing two star players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi in the summer, and Brozovic could be next.

According to the latest transfer news, Liverpool are keen to improve their squad depth this winter, and Brozovic is one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets.

This makes sense for the Reds, as they’ve missed Georginio Wijnaldum since he was allowed to leave on a free in the summer without a replacement coming in.

Brozovic looks ideal to help fill the void left by Wijnaldum, and £36m looks a very reasonable fee to be paying for the 28-year-old.