Manchester United tipped to pursue this alternative to Brendan Rodgers

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has spoken out on the Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United speculation that’s gaining momentum at the moment.

The Leicester City manager has become highly regarded in the game after doing plenty of fine work down the years, though much of his early success came at Man Utd’s arch rivals Liverpool.

McManaman believes this might mean the Rodgers deal doesn’t happen, though the pundit also cast doubt over the Red Devils’ prospects of hiring former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking to HorseRacing.net, as quoted by the Independent, McManaman instead tipped Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to be the ideal candidate to replace the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I can’t see Brendan going there,” McManaman said.

“I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody.

“I haven’t spoken to Zizou [Zidane] in a while, but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him.

“He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid and uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family. I think managing in France, in Paris, or at Juventus would be more in tune to Zizou.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino. Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League.

“Brendan and Zizou are more than capable and they’ve got better CV’s than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But Ole knows Man United and it looks as if the club are going to stick with him, certainly for the foreseeable future.”

A question for Man United fans: Would you take Brendan Rodgers as manager at Man United? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 10, 2021

In truth, most United fans would probably agree that Pochettino is a slightly stronger candidate than Rodgers anyway, even if there’s not a lot in it.

The Argentine, however, has long looked like he could be up there with the very finest coaches in the world, which has earned him the big job at PSG after numerous links with other elite clubs around Europe.

They’re not entirely dissimilar in their strengths, however, but MUFC might well think it’s better to hire someone like Pochettino even if it only because of Rodgers’ time in charge of Liverpool.