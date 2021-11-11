Manchester United could reportedly have more problems on their hands as details of Paul Pogba’s contract demands emerge.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for the Red Devils, with their form on the pitch leading to doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, while there’s also the Pogba contract situation dragging on in the background.

According to L’Equipe, Pogba is now thought to be keen to stay at Man Utd, but only on the condition that his new contract would make him the club’s highest earner – higher even than Cristiano Ronaldo.

This seems far from ideal, with an iconic figure like Ronaldo sure to be keen to be the biggest earner at United, and it would probably be justified.

The Portugal international has been in superb form in his second spell with MUFC, whereas Pogba remains a somewhat inconsistent performer who has surely not earned such high wages.

Ronaldo will probably be as aware of that as anyone, so this probably isn’t a route United should be going down.

At the same time, they won’t exactly be thrilled about the prospect of losing Pogba on a free transfer either, which now looks an increasingly likely reality.

The France international will surely have plenty of suitors, and could go on to get back to his best in a different league after never quite looking settled in his time in England.