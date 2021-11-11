Premier League clubs refusing to do transfer business with Newcastle United

Following their controversial takeover last month, according to recent reports, several Premier League clubs are refusing to do business with the Magpies ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Newcastle United, who are now majority-owned by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, is understood to be ready to inject vast sums to overhaul their playing squad.

However, despite now having millions at their disposal, a recent report from the Telegraph has revealed how some clubs in England’s top-flight have been put off doing business with the Geordies after their takeover was given the green light.

In fact, so brutal is the league’s stance supposed to be that many clubs have deployed an ‘anyone but Newcastle United’ approach to future negotiations.

The Magpies currently sit inside the Premier League’s drop-zone and failure to successfully reinforce their playing squad will undoubtedly lead to a relegation battle further into the season – potentially even relegation itself.