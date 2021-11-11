Real Madrid eyeing £52m move for Leicester City midfielder

It’s not just their manager who is being linked with a move, Leicester City is now seeing the future of midfielder Wilfried Ndidi heavily speculated.

Despite continuing to improve season upon season, last season’s FA Cup winners look set to see some big faces depart in the near future.

Not only is manager Brendan Rodgers being linked with a move to Manchester United, but midfielder Ndidi is also now being tipped to join La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims Los Blancos are keen to provide Casimiro with some much-needed competition.

MORE: “Can’t wait” – These Chelsea fans are saying the same thing about Lampard taking the Norwich job

It has been claimed that Real Madrid has been long-time admirers of the Nigerian and have followed his progress for the last three years.

If the Spanish giants are to tempt the Foxes into allowing their talented defensive midfielder to leave, it is expected that they’ll do so by way of an eye-watering £52m bid.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

There is no denying Ndidi’s quality.

He is strong, quick, powerful and reads the game exceptionally well. Having already proven himself in arguably the toughest league, the English Premier League, there is no telling just how much the African would achieve if he tested him abroad.

If Real Madrid is serious about luring the midfielder away from the King Power, the player will probably not need much convincing.

The player’s employers, on the other hand, are unlikely to want a move to materialise and could therefore try and drive the £52m fee even higher.