Report: Atlético Madrid willing to meet River Plate’s asking price for starlet

Julián Álvarez is arguably the most sought-after young player in South America. The 21-year-old is one of the reasons why River Plate is likely to win the Argentine Primera División.

Nonetheless, the young forward’s near-goal per-game pace has caught the eyes of plenty of European clubs like ACF Fiorentina, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen. According to Mundo Deportivo, the latest to express interest in Álvarez is Atlético Madrid.

Furthermore, the Spanish media outlet adds that Atlético Madrid is willing to meet the €20-million asking price that River Plate wants for Álvarez. Both clubs have good relations, so a deal is possible should both parties reach an agreement.

Atlético Madrid has Luis Suárez in the striker position, but at 34-years-old, the Spanish club needs to look for a long-term solution. It would be good to bring in Álvarez and let Suárez take him under his wing for a season before handing him the reins to the position.