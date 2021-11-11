Report: Barcelona denies the possibility of bringing veteran defender

Recently news surfaced over FC Barcelona having a meeting with Dani Alves regarding the possibility of bringing the right-back back to the Spanish club. However, a report out of Spain denies such discussions will take place.

According to Marca, Alves will not return to the Camp Nou as a player. The Brazilian footballer has offered himself, but it is neither a viable option for the coaching staff nor the club chiefs. Therefore, his return as a footballer is not a realistic option.

The veteran defender has been without a club since terminating his contract with São Paulo FC. Barcelona ensures that it is not an option on the table, despite the respect and admiration for the right-back.

It is the correct decision by Barcelona even though Alves showed he can still play at a high level; he’s 38-years-old and has been away from European football for a couple of seasons.