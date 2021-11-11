Steven Gerrard Aston Villa appointment made official and many Liverpool fans have noticed the same thing

Steven Gerrard has been officially announced as the new Aston Villa manager, landing his first job in the Premier League after enjoying success in his time in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain remains a club legend at Anfield, and many Reds fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his progress at Villa Park in the near future as they perhaps eye him up as a potential long-term successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, Liverpool will be in no hurry to get rid of Klopp after the tremendous work he’s done for the club, but Gerrard will surely be in contention to take the job at some point in the future, depending on how his coaching career pans out.

The Villa job will no doubt be a big challenge for Stevie G, but it seems many LFC supporters have already noticed one intriguing thing about his move as it was announced today.

The 41-year-old has signed a contract until 2024 with Villa, which is the same time Klopp’s current Liverpool deal is due to expire.

Unsurprisingly, a fair few fans have picked up on this and it’s doing the rounds on Twitter this morning…

