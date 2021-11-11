England under 21’s have been in action tonight against the Czech Republic and currently lead 3-1 as the second half commences.

However the star of the show so far is not one of the usual suspects who might be seen in the under 21 set up at the moment.

Rather than a more well known name such as on loan Crystal Palace star Conor Gallagher or Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, it is Everton’s Anthony Gordon who is stealing is headlines so far.

The youngster is making his Young Lions debut tonight and managed to score a dream debut goal against the leaders of group G in U21 Euro qualification.

You can watch the full video of his goal below.

Anthony Gordon of #EFC at the double on his debut for the #YoungLions, they lead by three at Turf Moor ?? ? Live on Sky Sportspic.twitter.com/cU236s7SR1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 11, 2021

As it stands England will close the gap on the Czech Republic to just two points going into the halfway stage of the group qualification process, having also played one game less than the visitors tonight.