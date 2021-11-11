Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is said to have been impressive during an interview with Norwich City.

Norwich City are looking for a new manager after sacking Daniel Farke following the clubs 2-1 victory over Brentford, which was their first of the season.

The Canaries are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are in desperate need of a new manager if they want to have any hopes of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

The front runners for the job seem to be Smith and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, with both said to be impressed by Norwich City’s plans for the future.

You can see the full video below.

? | Norwich City have spoken to Dean Smith and Frank Lampard about their managerial vacancy ? Dean Smith was very impressive during his interview with Norwich City ? Dean Smith and Frank Lampard were both impressed by Norwich City's plans for the future [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/TY29bhZAxL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Smith and Lampard are two interesting candidates for the position at Norwich.

While Smith is a manager with a lot of experience behind him, particularly in getting a club promoted, Lampard is the new kid on the block and could be a financial asset to Norwich in terms of him being a big name in football.

Both play an expansive brand of football, but given that Norwich do not really have the necessary quality in the squad in order to compete with many other Premier League teams using that style, both managerial candidates will have surely been told that they will have a future at the club beyond the current season should relegation become the club’s reality once again.