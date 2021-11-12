Despite being tipped to become one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has struggled in recent times.

Martinelli, 20, joined the Gunners in 2019 following a £6m move from Brazilian side Ituano.

Having burst onto the scene after scoring a brace in his first competitive start against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup just weeks after joining, the future certainly looked bright for the youngster.

However, after starting just 15 times in the Premier League over the course of the last two years, Martinelli has continued to see his first-team opportunities heavily restricted.

This season, which is already 11 games in, has seen the South American awarded two domestic starts which have once again promoted suggestions that the 20-year-old’s long-term future may lie away from London.

Addressing those concerns has been the player’s father, Joao, who while speaking recently with Yahoo!, said: “Since he came back from an injury, he’s been playing a lot less than he would have liked.

“There has been some talk of proposals from Europe, but Arsenal have already warned that they will not release him.

“People like him a lot. Not only for what he does when he plays, but also for his dedication. Martinelli is almost always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave.”

By Martinelli’s own father’s admission, the player is not getting enough game time – certainly not enough to continue his development anyway.

It is clear from these recent comments that the Brazilian’s camp has made an indirect plea to Arteta to show some faith in the 20-year-old or his hand could become forced.

However, currently with three years left on his deal and the Gunners retaining the option to trigger a one-year extension, regardless of recent statements made, Arsenal hold all the cards when it comes to determining what the attacker’s immediate future holds.