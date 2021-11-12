Not too long after Mikel Arteta took over the managerial hot-seat at Arsenal, he decided to make an example of Matteo Guendouzi because of his conduct.

The young Frenchman was involved in a flashpoint with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay, and things were never the same for him at the Gunners thereafter.

One can’t blame the Spaniard for taking such a hard line attitude, and given how well Arsenal are doing now – after a tough period – it can’t be said that the north Londoners are missing Guendouzi.

His loan move to Marseille comes to an end shortly but Guendouzi already knows what his next move will be.

According to RMC Sport cited by the Mirror, the 22-year-old has no desire to return to the Premier League and wants to continue at Marseille.

That’s surely a decision that will delight all parties and bring to a close his association with Arsenal.

As long as fees aren’t an issue for the French club, there really isn’t a downside to the deal whatsoever, with the Gunners more than covered in the position.

The player himself might do well to reflect on his behaviour whilst at the north London club, and ensure there’s no repeat.

There are plenty of examples of talented players with a darker side – eg Mario Balotelli – that could’ve done so much more with their careers had they not let their tempers and attitude get the better of them.