Frank Lampard has withdrawn his interest in becoming the head coach of Norwich City.

According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea player and manager has withdrawn his interest from managing The Canaries because he doesn’t feel the move was right for him at this stage of his career.

Lampard was tipped to replace German Daniel Farke as head coach of Norwich, after the former was sacked following a poor start to the season that see’s Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table.

The 43-year-old, who has also managed Derby County, has been out of a job since being sacked as Chelsea manager in January 2021.

With his removal from the managerial appointment process at Norwich City, it leaves Dean Smith as the front runner to take over the reigns, after he was also sacked by Aston Villa for a poor start to the league campaign.

Sky have reported that Smith was impressive in his interview with the Norwich hierarchy on Thursday and will decide soon whether or not to take them up on their job offer.

Lampard withdrawing his interest likely stemmed from the fact that he would have the odds stacked against him to keep Norwich in the Premier League and realised that his career goals do not align with participating in a relegation dogfight for the moment.

