Conte promotes two youngsters to Spurs’ senior team

Following the recent appointment of Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur’s playing squad is set to see many changes.

One of those changes has included two young stars being promoted to the side’s senior team.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who spoke with club insider John Wenham.

Wenham has claimed that right-back Dermi Lusala and midfielder Max Robson have both made the step up from the under-23 squad to the senior side at the request of Conte.

“There was a training video that went out last week,” Wenham said.“In that, I spotted two Under 23 players who have been out of action for a while with injuries.

“Their names are Dermi Lusala and Max Robson and they are both very highly rated by the club.

“It was noticeable to see them selected above some of the others to train with the first team.

“That was great to see and hopefully they can get back to full fitness and are able to continue their development in the coming weeks.

“It really is great to see younger players getting that experience with the first team. It’s a huge boost for them.

“I have to say, it’s brilliant to see. That kind of thing is invaluable to young players.

“It gives them the hunger to push on and try and make a name for themselves.”