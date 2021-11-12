It’s sometimes said that age is just a number, and Dani Alves is proving that to absolutely be the case.

The Brazilian, now aged 38, looks to be set for a sensational return to Barcelona, with the contract potentially being agreed as early as next week.

Sport, cited by The Sun, detail that Xavi Hernandez has given the thumbs up to what will be a spectacular free transfer and one which does actually make sense.

For a start, Alves is still as fit as a fiddle so won’t let anyone down if he’s called upon.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

Moreover, his incredible experience will be of huge benefit to the many youngsters in the side who, perhaps, may have been feeling the pressure somewhat just recently.

Suggestions that the Brazilian will play for just one euro per week seem a little wide of the mark, but it does seem clear that Alves is deadly serious about the opportunity and isn’t in it for one final payday.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold names the best opponent he’s ever faced in the Premier League Xavi hoping to tie up another potential Barcelona reunion as the Catalan club gets the band back together Video: Martin Keown raises valid point concerning why Newcastle aren’t being spoken about in the same tones as Norwich

If he’s able to add value to the squad, he could end up being a very astute hire indeed.