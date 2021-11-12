Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot would prefer to remain with the Red Devils.

Dalot, 22, was signed to Manchester United in 2018 under the guidance of then-manager, Jose Mourinho.

Following his £19.8m move from Portuguese side Porto, Dalot, who bid farewell to Mourinho just weeks after joining, has since gone on to become a fringe player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having fallen way down his manager’s pecking order, the 22-year-old has been forced to go out on loan in order to rack up some valuable minutes.

Dalot’s most recent stint away from the club saw him spend last season with Italian side AC Milan.

After directly contributing to five goals in 33 appearances for the Rossoneri throughout last season, the Red Devils opted to retain the defender’s services ahead of this season – despite so far failing to award him a single domestic start.

Following Solskjaer’s continued preference to play Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of Dalot, recent reports have emerged suggesting the 22-year-old has become a target for Mourinho, who now manages Roma, for the second time in his career (Calciomercato).

However, despite the interest being shown in him from his former manager, CaughtOffside understands that the player’s preference is to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

A source close to Manchester United told us that there are currently no plans to move Dalot out of the club, on loan, or permantly.

“The idea is for him to stay,” our source said during a recent phone call. “Diogo is going to stay at United.”

Dalot has 18-months left on his deal with Manchester United and if the plan is for him to remain a Red Devil, then it would certainly suggest that contract talks could soon be on the horizon.