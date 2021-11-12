Fabrizio Romano gives former Barcelona star the ‘Here We Go’ treatment ahead of sensational return

Right-back and now free agent Dani Alves is set for a sensational return to Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Brazilian defender is on the verge of completing a free transfer back to the Nou Camp.

Dani Alves back to Barcelona, here we go! He’s returning at Barça as free agent, just waiting for La Liga approval. Xavi wanted Dani Alves as new signing to help immediatly ??? #FCB Deal agreed on a one-season contract after direct contact with Alves’ camp today ?? #DaniAlves pic.twitter.com/Ot4LKTDKz4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2021

Alves, 38, departed Barcelona back in 2016 in favour of a move to Juventus.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle United hoping to reinforce two key positions in January

However, after plying his trade in Turin, as well as Paris with PSG, followed by his most recent spell with Brazilian side Sao Paulo, Alves is now set to return to the La Liga.

This news comes just days after former midfielder Xavi was unveiled as the Catalan side’s new manager following the recent departure of Ronald Koeman.

Clearly looking to add some experience to his ranks, Xavi is set for a stunning reunion with his former teammate.

Alves’ first spell with Barcelona, which saw him turn out for the Spanish giants a whopping 391 times from 2008 to 2016, resulted in the attacking full-back lifting 23 major trophies, including three Champions League titles.

The veteran defender’s impending return to Spain, which is subject to La Liga’s approval, will now see him become the club’s older player on a one-year deal.