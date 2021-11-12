It will arguably disappoint a whole host of Premier League clubs, but Gareth Southgate is apparently close to agreeing an extension to his current England deal which would see him remain in place until after Euro 2024.

According to The Telegraph, his new contract will be worth £5m per year plus bonuses, which puts him just shy of Fabio Capello as the highest paid England manager of all time.

Critics will surely baulk at such sums, however, it can’t be denied that the England set-up has been transformed under the former Middlesbrough manager.

Like all the best managers, Southgate appears to have that knack of being able to say exactly the right thing at the right time.

He is considered in his praise and criticism and constantly trying to accentuate the positives, and that surely must rub off on his players.

Players who will shortly have the knowledge that there will be continuity for another two tournaments at least.